The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery Result 2025 will be declared today. The Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery tickets have been on sale since start of this month. One lucky person will win the 1st prize of INR 10 crore. Those who purchased the ticket can check draw results online at punjablottery.in. LatestLY has shared a live streaming link of the Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2025 Draw Result below. You can also check Punjab Lottery Live Draw Winners' List via that link.

Punjab State Dear Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2025 Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)