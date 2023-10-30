For workers, work anniversaries are usually memorable. People usually honour the day with a little party, bonus, or gift. It improves the work atmosphere and gives the employee a sense of appreciation. Recently, an Apple employee who reached the 10-year mark with the firm revealed what he received from CEO Tim Cook and the tech giant. Human Interface designer Marcos Alonso at Apple posted images and a video of the gift unboxing on X. A solid metal memento that appears to be made of aluminium can be seen in the video. The expensive and distinctive item has a shiny Apple logo in the centre of chamfered edges. In addition, the date of the employee's ten-year service completion and his name are engraved on it, with the number "10" denoting the ten-year anniversary. The box in the video resembles an Apple device's package. Cook also included a customised note for the employee on this one-of-a-kind Apple product. The video of this Apple gift unboxing is currently doing rounds on the internet. Apple Delaying Employee Bonuses in Some Corporate Divisions, Limiting Hiring in Cost-Cutting Efforts: Report.

Apple Employee Receives Special Gift by CEO Tim Cook

And the unboxing video pic.twitter.com/pKLd2XhDFs — Marcos Alonso (@malonso) October 28, 2023

