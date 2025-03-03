Apple has been at the forefront of tech innovations, from bringing the iPhone to the Mac and offering state-of-the-art products to customers. However, a report by Bloomberg said that Apple has not been successful in artificial intelligence since bringing its Apple Intelligence. The report said that Apple, one of the most innovative companies in the history of the world, at least so far, flopped in AI. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Ahead of MWC 2025.

World's Most Innovative Company Apple Failed at AI, Said Report

Mark Gurman on Apple: “That brings us to a startling moment: One of the most innovative companies in the history of the world has, at least so far, flopped in AI.” https://t.co/QK3Ap3yDeU — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 2, 2025

