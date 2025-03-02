Infinix has unveiled a concept device in its Zero series, the Zero Mini Tri-Fold. The smartphone features a unique flip-style outward folding design with dual hinges. The design enables the device to transform between various modes for different needs. It allows the display to fold and unfold vertically into three different sizes. Infinix said, "From sleek phone to hands-free display or a multi-angle camera, it's built for versatility." The Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold can be used as a compact camera. Infinix has yet to release full specifications and details regarding the availability of the Zero Mini Tri-Fold. The smartphone maker is expected to reveal more information at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. iQOO Neo 10R With 6,400mAh Battery To Launch in India on March 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold

✨ Meet the ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold—a concept that redefines foldables. From sleek phone to hands-free display or a multi-angle camera, it's built for versatility. The future is unfolding.#Infinix #ZEROSeries #MiniTriFold pic.twitter.com/m6Zfy2OmVY — Infinix Mobile (@Infinix_Mobile) February 27, 2025

