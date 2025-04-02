Apple has released new AirPods Firmware with latest changes and improvements. The tech giant firmware version 7E93 for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 replaced the previous versions—7B21 and 7B20, respectively. The last update introduced no feature changes in the Apple AirPods but only fixed some bugs and improved them. Apple has not included any details on its site about the specific changes, bug fixes, upgrades, or improvements introduced in the latest AirPod firmware. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Rolls Out ‘Search Suggestions’ for Grok iOS App.

Apple Introduced New AirPods Firmware to AirPods 2 and AirPods 4

Apple Releases New AirPods Firmware Apple has released firmware version 7E93 for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, upgrading from previous versions 7B21 and 7B20 respectively. While the specific changes are currently unknown, the update has been in beta testing since late January… pic.twitter.com/iuSDk5675U — Apple Club (@applesclubs) April 1, 2025

