The Grok app on iOS received a new update for search that allows users to see automatic suggestions. The Grok search suggestions, working just like the Google Search suggestions, offer a look at the trending topic related to the keyword that the user puts into the search. The feature may roll out soon for other platforms. Runway Gen-4 Rollout Complete: Company’s Latest Image-to-Video AI Model Now Available for All Creative Partners, Enterprise Customers and Paid Plans.

Grok 'Search Suggestion' Feature Rolled Out for iOS App

Grok iOS App now shows Search Suggestions as you type!@xAI pic.twitter.com/GiJur6vUo7 — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)