Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that two of the most useful features in AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watches are being introduced to more countries. Cook said that the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features were rolled out on AirPods Pro 2 earbuds, and sleep apnea notifications were enabled for Apple Watch for Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam and other countries. Gemini AI Pro Free for Indian Students: Google Offering Its Most Advanced AI Tools for Full Year, Know Benefits and Steps To Apply.

Apple Launches Hearing Aid, Sleep Apnea Notifications to More Countries

The Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features on AirPods Pro 2 and sleep apnea notifications on Apple Watch are now available in Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and more! pic.twitter.com/63bBtKoPbQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 15, 2025

