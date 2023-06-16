At VivaTech Paris, Kiya.ai showcased the India-based Metaverse platform called Bharatmeta. It offers real-world application of Metaverse. For example, it merges real-world banking with Metaverse banking through avatar-based interactions. It allows customers to transact, access banking information and avail of various products from anywhere in their comfort. You can visit a virtual branch and interact with a real-life agent or their digital twins (avatars). Bharatmeta works with VR headsets, MR devices, desktops, laptops, or mobile handsets. Rajesh Mirjankar, Managing Director & CEO, of Kiya.ai also praised the Indian Startup Ecosystem and the achievement of Digital India. He called ‘India stack’, a robust digital infrastructure for digital Id, digital payments, open commerce, digital documents etc. "These digital public goods when leveraged by global economies will provide new markets for Indian start-ups: Rajesh Mirjankar," said Rajesh Mirjankar. Indian Firms Adopting Public Cloud Spent Average Rs 370 Crore in Last 12 Months, Reveals Report.

Kiya.ai CEO Rajesh Mirjankar On India Stack:

India-based Metaverse platform 'Bharatmeta' showcased at VivaTech Paris. (15.06) pic.twitter.com/8dTeVUs91X — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

#WATCH | The start-up ecosystem in India is blessed with the visionary ‘India stack’, a robust digital infrastructure for digital Id, digital payments, open commerce, digital documents etc., thus lowering the cost of taking the innovations to market and evolving different… pic.twitter.com/3HB55DVCJT — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

