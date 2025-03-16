Prime Minister Narendra Modi's podcast with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman will be released today, March 16. On Saturday, March 15, the Indian Prime Minister said that he had a fascinating conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman where diverse topics were covered. PM Modi also informed his followers that the podcast will be released today, March 16 at 5:30 PM. Before PM Narendra Modi, Fridman also took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he had a three-hour podcast conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi's podcast episode with Lex Fridman is expected to touch international affairs, artificial intelligence (AI) and campaigns like Make in India and Digital India. Watch PM Narendra Modi's conversation with AI researcher Lex Fridman here. ‘Fascinating Conversation’: PM Narendra Modi Reminds Followers About Release of Podcast With AI Researcher Lex Fridman on March 16.

Watch PM Narendra Modi's Conversation With Lex Fridman Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)