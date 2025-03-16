In this interview with American AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ties between India and China. He said that India's focus is to ensure differences don't turn into disputes. He also said that the country wants India and China to compete in a healthy and natural way. "Competition is not bad, but it should never turn into conflict," PM Modi added. The Indian Prime Minister further said that differences between two neighbouring countries are natural but they should not turn into a dispute. "We have seen return to normalcy at the border after meeting with President Xi. Slowly & surely trust will return, but it will take time," he said. PM Narendra Modi Podcast With Lex Fridman: ‘Every Noble Attempt for Peace With Pakistan Met With Hostility, Betrayal’.

We Emphasise on Dialogue, Says PM Modi

Our focus is to ensure differences don't turn into disputes; instead of discord, we emphasise on dialogue: PM Modi on China — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2025

'Want India and China To Compete in a Healthy and Natural Way'

We want India and China to compete in a healthy and natural way; competition is not bad but it should never turn into conflict: PM Modi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2025

PM Modi on India-China Ties

PM Modi on India China ties: Differences are natural between 2 neighbouring countries. Differences should not bcm dispute. We have seen return to normalcy at the border after meeting with President Xi. Slowly & surely trust will return, but it will take time. pic.twitter.com/8OHTBuBb10 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 16, 2025

