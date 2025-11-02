Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has showcased its latest innovation in metaverse technology at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The telecom company shared the update on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “BSNL showcased innovation in Metaverse Technology.” The development highlights BSNL’s focus on using advanced technologies to improve telecom operations and training efficiency. BSNL unveiled an immersive VR training module designed for 4G e-Node B setup. The new solution uses metaverse technology to “ boost skills, speed up fault resolution, and strengthen network reliability.” Elon Musk Predicts End of Traditional Mobile Phones and Apps Within the Next 5–6 years (Watch Video).

BSNL Metaverse Technology

