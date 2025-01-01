Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency has shown fluctuation in its value. The Bitcoin price is trading today at USD 93,366.59 today, which is a slight dip compared to its previous value of USD 95,137.50 on December 31, 2024. Despite the fluctuation, Bitcoin continues to attract attention from investors worldwide due to its performance and market dominance. The cryptocurrency market remains optimistic as reports suggest Bitcoin could hit an all-time high by mid-January 2025. Growing investor interest and market momentum are expected to influence its price upward. Bitcoin Price Today, December 30: BTC Price Nears USD 94,000.

Bitcoin Price Today

