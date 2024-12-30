Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency has experienced a slight dip in its price as it is trading at USD 93,389.50 on December 30, 2024, down from USD 94,178.57 recorded yesterday. Despite the minor fluctuation in Bitcoin price, experts remain optimistic about the cryptocurrency's performance in the future. Reports indicate that Bitcoin could reach an all-time high by mid-January 2025 amid growing investor interest and market momentum. Bitcoin Price Falls Today to USD 94,446 Amid Crypto Market Fluctuations.

Bitcoin Price Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)