The Bitcoin price recently showed signs of rising and appeared likely to cross the USD 95,000 mark; however, it quickly fell to around USD 88,000. The BTC price has since started to recover, moving towards the USD 88,900 level. As of 7:12 a.m. IST, the Bitcoin price was USD 88,968. Despite this recovery, the current Bitcoin price represents a significant drop compared to earlier projections. Experts had predicted that the BTC price could reach a new higher mark in 2026; however, at present, such expectations appear to be a long way off. Bitcoin Price Today, January 18, 2026: BTC Price Maintains Stability, Slightly Down to USD 94,900 Mark.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) at USD 88,900 Mark

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)