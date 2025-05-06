Bitcoin price today has remained constant at USD 94,000 for a day. After it touched USD 97,000 mark, there is a decline in the BTC price with slight upward movements. Overall, the cryptocurrency has been stagnant and stuck at the same rate. The Bitcoin price as of 10:02 AM IST is USD 94,600. The graph hinted that there could be a slight increase in the crypto's price. Yes Bank Share Price Today, May 06: Stocks of Yes Bank Limited Rise by 5.02%, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at USD 94,000

