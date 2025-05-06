Shares of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: YESBANK) saw a sharp rally in early Tuesday trade, rising by 5.02% to INR 18.62 on the NSE. The surge may be linked to the report claiming Japanese financial powerhouse Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) is in advanced talks to acquire a significant stake in the bank from SBI. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 06, 2025: Indian Hotels Company, Glenmark Pharma, Coforge and CAMS Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Yes Bank Share Price Today, May 06

Yes Bank Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

