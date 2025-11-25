The Bitcoin price has increased slightly following its recent fall to USD 87,000. At 4:55 AM IST, the cryptocurrency rose to USD 88,457. This suggests that the BTC price could rise in the future; however, it may take time. Investors did not anticipate the drop in Bitcoin’s value, now well below the USD 100,000 mark. The downturn began with mass sell-offs initiated by investors in the crypto market, and Bitcoin has still not regained its previous stable position. As of now, the BTC price is around USD 87,200. TRAI Spam, Fraud Crackdown: Telecom Authority Takes Action on Over 21 Lakh Numbers by Disconnecting Them, Blacklists 1 Lakh Entities.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now at USD 88,200 Mark

