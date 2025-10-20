Bitcoin price today, on October 20, 2025, has shown an upward trend. As of 8:49 AM IST, BTC price was trading at USD 1,08,604.06, marking a steady rise over the past 24 hours. On October 19, it stood at USD 108,158.97 at 8:44 PM and USD 106,435.47 at 2:52 PM IST. The price movement suggests a positive trend in the crypto market. Bitcoin is expected to maintain its momentum with this upward trend. India Stock Market Today, October 20: Nifty Jumps 114 Points, Sensex Opens 315 Points Up Ahead of Diwali Muhurat Trading on Tuesday, Experts Say Markets Will Be Volatile Today.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 20, 2025

