Bitcoin price today, on October 28, 2025, stood at USD 1,14,289.40 at 2:52 PM IST, showing a slight fluctuation in the crypto market. The cryptocurrency has seen a small downward trend compared to USD 1,14,362.12 recorded at 3:11 AM IST earlier in the day, and USD 1,15,003.56 on October 27, 2025, at 8:49 AM IST. The latest BTC price movement highlights the volatility in the crypto market. As the Bitcoin price continues to move within a narrow range, uncertainty remains over whether the cryptocurrency will regain momentum or fall below the USD 1,14,000 mark. LTIMindtree Secures Over USD 100 Million Multi-Year IT Deal With Leading US-Based Chemicals and Polymers Manufacturer.

Bitcoin Price Today, October 28, 2025

