CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch today, on April 28, 2025, in India at 6:30 PM. Nothing's sub-brand CMF will launch its CMF Phone 1 successor with a 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide and 50MP 2x telephoto camera, likely with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 50W fast-charging and 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and Nothing OS 3.1. Nothing Phone 2 price in India for the 8GB+128GB variant is expected to be INR 18,999, and for the 8GB+256GB variant, it is rumoured to be INR 20,999, as per the leaks. The CMF Phone 2 Pro launch live streaming will begin shortly. Realme GT 7 5G Confirmed To Launch Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser Image; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Global Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)