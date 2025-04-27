Realme GT 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company shared a teaser image and hinted at its gaming capabilities. It said that the upcoming Realme GT 7 will offer stable 120 fps on games like Krafton's BGMI. Realme GT 7 5G is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, 7,200mAh battery and a slim design. It may have LPDDR5x RAM up to 16GB and UFS 4.0 storage up to 1TB. The smartphone may include a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX896 sensor with OIS, 8MP ultrawide and 16MP front camera. The Realme GT 7 price in India is expected to be between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. CMF Phone 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Nothing’s CMF.

Realme GT 7 Coming Soon in India

