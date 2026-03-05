Nothing Phone 4a and Nothing Phone 4a Pro smartphones will be launched today, March 5, 2026, at 4:00 PM IST during an online event. The Nothing launch event will be livestreamed on the company’s official global YouTube channel, allowing viewers worldwide to watch the announcement in real time. The launch follows previews of the devices at Mobile World Congress 2026. The upcoming Phone 4a series is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 7-series chipset and running Nothing OS based on Android. The phones are also tipped to include a triple-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor and a periscope telephoto lens, along with the redesigned Glyph lighting interface. Pricing leaks suggest the Phone 4a could start around INR 31,999, while the Phone 4a Pro may be priced near INR 40,000 in India.

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Launch Live Streaming

