Coinbase, the US cryptocurrency exchange firm, shared a post on May 15, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and informed users about a targeted cyberattack incident. The company revealed that cybercriminals had “bribed and recruited rogue overseas support agents” to gain access to personal data of less than 1% of its monthly transacting users. Coinbase clarified that no passwords, private keys, or user funds were affected. Prime accounts also remained safe. The attackers aimed to build a contact list to impersonate Coinbase and trick customers into giving up their crypto. Coinbase said it received a USD 20 million ransom demand, which it refused to pay. Instead, the company said, “we are establishing a $20 million reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the criminals responsible for this attack.” What Is Cyber Insurance? How It Protects Businesses Against Financial Losses Resulting From Cyberattacks, Data Breaches and Other Incidents? Check Details Here.

Cyber Criminals Bribe and Recruit Rogue Overseas Support Agents To Pull Personal Data of Coinbase Users

Cyber criminals bribed and recruited rogue overseas support agents to pull personal data on <1% of Coinbase MTUs. No passwords, private keys, or funds were exposed. Prime accounts are untouched. We will reimburse impacted customers. More here: https://t.co/SidVn59JCV — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) May 15, 2025

Coinbase Sets USD 20 Million Reward After Refusing Ransom Demand in Cyberattack

We will pursue the harshest penalties possible and will not pay the $20 million ransom demand we received. Instead we are establishing a $20 million reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the criminals responsible for this attack. — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) May 15, 2025

