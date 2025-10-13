Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas announced that the Comet browser will soon launch in India for Android users. However, he emphasised that the launch would not take place this Deepawali (Diwali) season, from 18 to 23 October. Aravind Srinivas said, "We'll try, but it might be a bit later," in response to a user who requested the Comet browser’s launch in India on the Android platform. Currently, the Perplexity Comet browser shows "coming soon" on the Google Play Store. OriginOS 6 To Be Globally Unveiled on October 15, Android 16-Based Operating System To Offer Faster Scrolling, Design Changes; Check Eligible Vivo and iQOO Devices.

Comet Browser Coming to Android, After Diwali 2025

We'll try, but might be a bit later. https://t.co/WGertyPRn4 — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aravind Srinivas X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)