OriginOS 6 will be rolled out to Vivo and iQOO devices starting 15 October 2025. The upcoming Android 16-based operating system will offer users a smoother scrolling experience, along with improved design and functionality. OriginOS 6 will be available on the upcoming Vivo X300 and X200 series, as well as the iQOO 13 and iQOO Neo10 series.

OriginOS 6 To Be Announced on October 15

Only 2 days left! Get ready to meet vivo OriginOS 6, designed for ultra-smooth & smart experience. pic.twitter.com/PL6KnzQubt — OriginOS (@OriginOS_Global) October 13, 2025

