Perplexity AI launched its Advanced Deep Research feature, with CEO Aravind Srinivas announcing that it achieved state-of-the-art performance by topping the Google DeepMind Deep Search QA leaderboard with 79.5 per cent accuracy. This surpassed Moonshot K2.5 at 77.1 per cent, Anthropic Opus 4.5 at 76.1 per cent, OpenAI GPT-5.2 at 71.3 per cent, and Google’s Gemini Deep Research Agent at 66.1 per cent, while also significantly outperforming OpenAI’s o3 and o4-mini models. The company rolled out higher usage limits first to Max subscribers, followed by Pro users, and also open-sourced its DRACO benchmark to evaluate real-world research capabilities across finance, legal, medicine, technology, and science domains. Spain Social Media Ban: PM Pedro Sánchez Announces Strict Age Verification Measures To Protect Minors Under 16 From Online Harms,

Perplexity Deep Research Advanced Announced by CEO Aravind Srinivas

Today, we're rolling out an Advanced version of Perplexity Deep Research, achieving state-of-the-art performance on external and internal benchmarks, beating every other deep research tool on accuracy, usability, and reliability across all verticals. pic.twitter.com/YkdqpX9I0k — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) February 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aravind Srinivas X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)