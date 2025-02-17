South Korea has suspended the new downloads of the DeepSeek app after the Chinese AI startup failed to consider the country's rules on personal data protection. This move comes amid concerns over Deepseek's data collection practices. The Personal Information Protection Commission said that the app's services had been suspended from 6 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, Yonhap reported. More details are awaited. DeepSeek AI Drives USD 1.3 Trillion in China’s Stock Market Making It ‘More Attractive' Option Than India.

DeepSeek Suspended in South Korea:

JUST IN: South Korean authority says new downloads of Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek have been suspended in the country — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 17, 2025

