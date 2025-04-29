Duolingo is going to be AI-first, according to an all-hands email from our CEO, Luis von Ahn. He shared that this shift will require the company to rethink how it works at every level. Simply adjusting current systems will not be enough. In many cases, the team will need to build new tools and processes from scratch. The post read, “Without AI, it would take us decades to scale our content to more learners. We owe it to our learners to get them this content ASAP. AI also helps us build features like video call that were impossible to build before. For the first time ever, teaching as well as the best human tutors is within our reach.” Duolingo will make changes to support this shift. The company will reduce its use of contractors where AI can do the job. AI skills will now be a key factor in hiring and performance reviews. New roles will only be added if a team cannot automate their work. IT Hiring in India: IT Sector Expected To Grow 7–10% in 1st Half of 2025, Create up to 4.5 Lakh New Jobs in 2025, Say Experts.

Duolingo May Soon Replace Contract Workers With AI

