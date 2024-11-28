Elon Musk took to social media to congratulate his SpaceX team for reaching an achievement of 400 successful orbital flights of the Falcon rockets and 375 landings. Musk praised the dedication and hard work of the SpaceX team for the success of their continuous innovation and the reliability of the Falcon rockets. The milestone highlights the progress of SpaceX has made in the space industry and its role in space exploration and technology. NASA Selects SpaceX To Launch Dragonfly Mission to Titan, Saturn’s Moon; Check Details.

Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team

Congratulations to the @SpaceX team for completing 400 successful orbital flights of Falcon and 375 landings!! https://t.co/CQ6BKtIwQU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

