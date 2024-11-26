NASA has selected SpaceX as the launch partner for its upcoming Dragonfly mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. The Dragonfly mission is scheduled to launch between July 5 and July 25, 2028, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Titan is the second biggest moon in our solar system and has an atmosphere made mostly of nitrogen, which is four times thicker than the atmosphere on Earth. NASA is planning a mission called Dragonfly, which is a type of flying vehicle with eight rotors, similar to a large drone. This mission will explore Titan, Saturn's moon, and will investigate many interesting sites on its surface. The contract has a value of around USD 256.6 million. It will include launch services and other mission-related costs. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Completes Its 1st Starlink Direct-to-Cell Commercial Orbit Satellite Constellation, Launch of DTC Device Set for 2025.

NASA Selects SpaceX for Dragonfly Mission

