Elon Musk has continued criticising Apple for not considering his X and Grok apps worth to be included in various sections. The tech billionaire recently threatened to sue Apple for favouring other AI applications such as ChatGPT. He also said that the iPhone maker did not include his Grok app under the "AI" section and featured all the other apps. Elon Musk has now said, "Neither 𝕏 nor Grok are mentioned, but Tinder is 'essential', according to Apple …" ChatGPT Mobile App Sees Massive Growth on iOS and Android Platforms Since Launch in May 2023, Users Spend USD 2 Billion; Revenue Grows 673% in 2025.

Grok or X Not Important, Tinder Is 'Essential': Elon Musk Criticises Apple

Neither 𝕏 nor Grok are mentioned, but Tinder is “essential”, according to Apple … https://t.co/vu1jLIwgOs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)