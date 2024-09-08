Elon Musk's journey with SpaceX was not easy, and an old video shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on September 8, 2024, highlighted just that. In the old video, Elon Musk shared the early days of SpaceX, saying, "When I started SpaceX, one of my friends got a compilation of rocket failures and made me watch the whole thing. I knew the probability of SpaceX failing was high and the likelihood of success was low.” Elon Musk also unveiled the timeline of SpaceX’s mission to Mars, with a vision that the first crewed flight mission to Mars would begin in four years. Elon Musk's reaction to the video was inspiring, as he said, "A journey of 100 million miles starts with one step." Elon Musk Unveils Timeline of SpaceX’s Mission to Mars.

