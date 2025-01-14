Elon Musk's X has achieved a new milestone by becoming the leading news application on Argentina's App Store. DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a post on January 14, 2024 about the update. As of January 14, 2024, X holds the top position in both the free and grossing categories, which reflects its growing popularity among users in Argentina. The achievement shows X's expanding influence in the global digital news space. Elon Musk To Acquire TikTok? Report Says Chinese Officials Considering Selling TikTok's US Operations to Tech Billionaire, Company's Spokesperson Terms Claim 'Pure Fiction'.

Elon Musk’s X App Tops in Argentina’s App Store in News Category

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in Argentina, leading both the free and grossing categories. pic.twitter.com/sN2TU2Tnpj — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 13, 2025

