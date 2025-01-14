It is reported that billionaire Elon Musk is likely to acquire TikTok to run its operations in the United States. As per a report, Chinese officials are allegedly evaluating a potential option involving Elon Musk acquiring the US operations of TikTok if the company fails to fend off the controversial ban on the short-video app. However, TikTok has denied reports of any plans to sell its US operations to Elon Musk. A company spokesperson termed the alleged claim to be "pure fiction". Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces New Features To Refine Your Posts; Check Details.

Elon Musk to Acquire TikTok?

Chinese officials are evaluating a potential option that involves Elon Musk acquiring the US operations of TikTok if the company fails to fend off a controversial ban on the short-video app, according to people familiar with the matter https://t.co/5UoEx7TB9i pic.twitter.com/GfDM7taO0A — Bloomberg (@business) January 14, 2025

Spokesperson Terms Claim 'Pure Fiction'

TikTok has denied reports of considering Elon Musk to purchase the app: “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction.” pic.twitter.com/wqG3MbOane — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2025

