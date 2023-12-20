After Elon Musk took over Twitter and re-branded it as X, the platform had many changes like new design and features. According to some reports, the platform saw a significant decline in "ad share revenue" in 2023 and the platform was getting lesser traffic. However, according to a new post by X News Daily (@xDaily), the platform had over 8.53 billion visits in October and November with a 17:55 average session. As per the post, the platform had over 8.44 billion visits in September and 8.21 billion in August. The post cited that the users visited 1.9 posts per visit and had a bounce rate of 67.04% on X. Further, the post said that the traffic to twitter.com increased by 1.02% in November. X Ads Revenue Sharing Program: Elon Musk-Run Platform Pays USD 20 Million to Content Creators.

Elon Musk-Run X’s Traffic Grows Over in Past Few Months:

X’s growth over the last few months. pic.twitter.com/TiKXSlDwSx — X News Daily (@xDaily) December 20, 2023

