Elon Musk provided an important update that will be launched with the Grok AI chatbot. He said that Grok's one-shot coding was increasing complex video games, and soon his xAI company would provide an update which would "actually *play* the game". Elon Musk said, "Our next update will actually *play* the game, look at the screen and adjust the code to improve both esthetics and playability". OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Announces Increasing Rate Limits for Reasoning for ChatGPT Plus Users, New UI Coming Soon.

Grok's Next Update Will 'Play' The Game, Look at Screen and Improve Coding: Elon Musk

Grok is one-shot coding increasingly complex video games. Our next update will actually *play* the game, look at the screen and adjust the code to improve both esthetics and playability. https://t.co/3ZVWv4QwJ7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2025

