OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 10, 2025, and announced that OpenAI is increasing the rate limits for reasoning for ChatGPT Plus users. As per Altman, all model-class limits will soon be higher than they were before GPT-5. He also mentioned that the company will soon roll out a new UI change to help its users to see which model is currently active. In the post, Altman also revealed that OpenAI is seeing a steady rise in users choosing reasoning models. For free users, the number has jumped from under 1% to 7%, and for Plus users, it has gone up from 7% to 24%. He also said, “tomorrow or tuesday we expect to share our thinking on how we are going to make capacity tradeoffs over the coming months." OpenAI Employee Bonus: ChatGPT Maker Announces Massive Bonus Payout to Nearly 1,000 Employees on Eve of GPT-5 Launch To Retain AI Talent.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘Today We Are Significantly Increasing Rate Limits for Reasoning for ChatGPT Plus Users’

today we are significantly increasing rate limits for reasoning for chatgpt plus users, and all model-class limits will shortly be higher than they were before gpt-5. we will also shortly make a UI change to indicate which model is working. — Sam Altman (@sama) August 10, 2025

Sam Altman Says ‘The Percentage of Users Using Reasoning Models Each Day Is Significantly Increasing’

the percentage of users using reasoning models each day is significantly increasing; for example, for free users we went from <1% to 7%, and for plus users from 7% to 24%. i expect use of reasoning to greatly increase over time, so rate limit increases are important. — Sam Altman (@sama) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)