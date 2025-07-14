Elon Musk shared a post on July 14, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and it has triggered curiosity for people around the world. In the post, Tesla CEO Musk said, "Just left the @Tesla design studio. Most epic demo ever by end of year. Ever." Though he did not give any futher details, the post has led to wide speculation. It could be about the next-generation Tesla Roadster or it might be an update on Tesla Optimus version 3 humanoid robot. We have to wait for an official announcement from Elon Musk or Tesla to know whether it is about the new Roadster, the Optimus robot, or something unexpected. Elon Musk Congratulates SpaceX Team As Falcon 9 Rocket Completes 500 Orbital Spaceflight Missions.

Elon Musk Says ‘Most Epic Demo Ever by End of Year’

Just left the @Tesla design studio. Most epic demo ever by end of year. Ever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)