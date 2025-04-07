Elon Musk's net worth dropped significantly this year for various reasons. According to a report, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO became the biggest loser in 2025 among top 10 richest people in the world, with a USD 130 billion loss in the wealth due to a fall in the Tesla share prices. Musk's Tesla was also attacked due to his political involvement via DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) and his layoffs strategy, affecting several US government departments to cut costs. Bitcoin Price Today, April 7, 2025: BTC Price Falls Below USD 80,000 Mark, Reaches USD 78,000 Amid Crypto Market Fluctuations.

Elon Musk's Wealth Declined This Year With USD 130 Billion Fall

Elon Musk's net worth has dropped by $130 billion this year, making him the biggest loser among the top 10 richest people in the world, with Warren Buffett being the only one to see a gain. — WF (@WhaleFUD) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)