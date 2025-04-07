Bitcoin price has fallen below the USD 80,000 mark, reaching USD 78,000. The BTC price for weeks between USD 83,000 and USD 85,000 after a massive fall from USD 1,00,000. As of 7:58 AM IST on April 7, 2025, the cryptocurrency is USD 78,758.16. Today, the Bitcoin value dropped to USD 77,000 amid market fluctuations. China Stock Market Crash: Major Index Plunges 10% at Opening Bell, Triggers Panic Sell-Off Across Asia With Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia Markets Deep in Red.

Bitcoin Price Today, April 7, 2025 Fell to USD 78,000

JUST IN: Bitcoin falls under $81,000 — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 6, 2025

