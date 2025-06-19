Elon Musk-run X has become the number one news app on the App Store in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The platform has topped in the “Free” and “Grossing” categories, showing its popularity in the country. The update was shared in a post by @cb_doge, which shows the app’s rise to the top in the UAE’s news section. The number one ranking of X in both categories shows strong user interest and potential growth in the Middle East. ChatGPT Record Mode: OpenAI Rolling Out New Feature for ChatGPT Pro, Enterprise and Edu Users on macOS Desktop App.

X Is Now Number 1 News App on App Store in UAE

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in UAE in both Free & Grossing categories. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Bn07j3GKLH — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 19, 2025

