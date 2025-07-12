Linda Yaccarino, former CEO of Elon Musk-run X, shared a post and reacted to the launch of Grok 4, the latest AI model by xAI. She praised the model by calling it “insanely good.” Grok 4 was launched yesterday and is being seen as a rival to AI models like OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Elon Musk said, “Grok 4 is the first time, in my experience, that an AI has been able to solve difficult, real-world engineering questions where the answers cannot be found anywhere on the Internet or in books. And it will get much better." Grok 4 has been trained on xAI’s powerful Colossus supercomputer and is built for advanced reasoning, writing, and coding tasks. xAI has also introduced Grok 4 Heavy, a multi-agent version that performs even better. A new USD 300 monthly subscription plan is introduced as SuperGrok Heavy for users who want more features. X India Subscription Price Drop: Elon Musk’s Platform Slashes Prices of Its Paid Plans by 48%, Check New Subscription Costs of Basic, Premium and Premium+ Options.

Linda Yaccarino Calls Grok 4 AI Model As ‘Insanely Good’

