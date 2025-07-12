Mumbai, July 12: Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) has reduced its subscription plan costs in India. The Indian users are now offered up to 48% price cuts in the X subscription plans. The paid X plans offer more features and benefits than the free version. With the price cuts, the Indian X subscribers can benefit by paying less.

The X platform has reduced the monthly and annual fees, offering an ad-free experience, Grok access, and the ability to post long-form messages and articles. The X Premium plan, which has been the ideal choice for many users, is now available at a starting price of INR 356 per month. The top-tier plan, X Premium+, costs INR 2,200 monthly. On the other hand, the X Basic plan costs INR 141.67. These plans are for the web version. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on Connectors for Gmail, Slack, Notion and Google Calendar Integration

The X subscription plans for mobile are slightly higher than those for the web version. The X app lists the basic plan at INR 170 monthly. The Premium X plan is available on the app at INR 470 per month, and the Premium+ plan costs INR 3,000 monthly. Previously, the X Premium subscription plan cost users INR 900 per month. The recent price revision for X subscriptions stands out, particularly due to the platform fee gap between mobile and web, leading to marginally higher costs on mobile.

There is a notable difference between the costs of web and app subscriptions. The web version is cheaper as it offers the Basic plan at INR 28.33 difference than the mobile version and the Premium plan is INR 114 more affordable. The X Premium+ plan on the web costs INR 800 less than the app version. The Premium Plus subscription on X has seen significant cuts, with web rates down 26% to Rs 2,570 and mobile rates reduced to Rs 3,000 from Rs 5,100, making the plan more affordable. Meta Rolls Out Desktop Image Generation for Users in EU Region, Allows Them To Create AI Images Using Text Prompts.

Benefits of Each X Subscription Plan

The X Basic plan offers benefits like small reply boost, bookmark folders, edit post, highlight tab and longer posts. The X Premium plan offers everything in Basic and more, like half ads, large reply boost, getting paid for posts, checkmark, Grok with increased limits, X Pro, Analytics, Media Studio and Creator Subscriptions. The X Premium+ plan includes all the benefits of a Premium subscription and more, like being fully ad-free, having the largest reply boost, article writing, radar, SuperGrok access, and the highest usage limits. Moreover, this top-end plan offers early access.

