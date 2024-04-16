China's multinational tech company Baidu reportedly said that its artificial intelligence chatbot 'ERNIE Bot' attracted over 200 million users. The ChatGPT-rival Baidu Ernie Bot was launched on March 16, 2023. ERNIE was primarily introduced in China and reportedly handled less sophisticated English queries. According to a report by Reuters, Baidu CEO Robin Li said that 200 million users regularly use the ERNIE Bot API (Application Programming Interface) daily. The Baidu AI chatbot can conduct tasks multiple times a day. The report said that the Chinese AI Chatbot reached 85,000 users and has doubled since the launch. ERNIE stands for "Enhanced Representation through Knowledge Integration." YouTube Strengthens Enforcement on Third-Party Adblockers, Says Those Using Third-Party Adblockers May Experience Buffering Issues or See Error.

