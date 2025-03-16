Baidu, China's tech company, has introduced two new artificial intelligence (AI) models. It includes ERNIE 4.5 and ERNIE X1. ERNIE 4.5 is a next-generation multimodal model, while ERNIE X1 is a reasoning-focused model that matches the performance of DeepSeek's R1 at half the cost. Baidu has announced that its AI chatbot, ERNIE Bot, will be free for individual users. Both ERNIE 4.5 and X1 are accessible to all ERNIE Bot users through the official website. For enterprise users and developers, ERNIE 4.5 is available through APIs on Baidu AI Cloud's MaaS platform, Qianfan. ERNIE X1 will be available on the platform soon. For individual users, there are plans to expand the integration of ERNIE 4.5 and X1 across Baidu's ecosystem. The expansion will include services like Baidu Search, the Wenxiaoyan app, and more. For ERNIE 4.5, the price begins at USD 0.55 per 1 million tokens for input and USD 2.20 per 1 million tokens for output. ERNIE X1 offers input costs starting at USD 0.28 per 1 million tokens and output at USD 1.1 per 1 million tokens. Figure Introduces BotQ Facility for Mass-Production of Humanoid Robots With Advanced Automation, Starting at 12,000 Units and Scaling to 1,00,000 Annually.

Baidu Unveils ERNIE 4.5 and ERNIE X1 Models

We've just unveiled ERNIE 4.5 & X1! 🚀 As a deep-thinking reasoning model with multimodal capabilities, ERNIE X1 delivers performance on par with DeepSeek R1 at only half the price. Meanwhile, ERNIE 4.5 is our latest foundation model and new-generation native multimodal model.… pic.twitter.com/cLKVHYvbzw — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)