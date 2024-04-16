Mumbai, April 16: YouTube actively took a stand against people using YouTube Adblockers to skip the ads and watch videos directly on the platform. In January 2024, the Google-owned platform said that YouTube Adblockers restricted its ability to pay content creators. It suggested that instead of blocking apps, users should start paying for YouTube Premium services that offer an ad-free content viewing experience.

Pushing its global efforts to stop users from using adblockers, YouTube has updated its policy and strengthened its enforcement of third-party apps. In its official announcement, YouTube said that those using YouTube Adblockers to watch the videos may experience buffering issues and an error message. YouTube said that the error message would read, "The following content is not available on this app," while the users try to watch the video with an adblocker. Threads Shutting Down: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta To Temporarily Shut Down Instagram Threads App in Turkey From April 29; Here’s Why.

The company said that it updated its policy because YouTube Adblockers prevent its efforts to reward the video and content creators from getting the reward. It said that the YouTube ads "help support creators and let billions of people worldwide use the streaming service. The update also said that people who prefer an ad-free video-watching experience can choose YouTube Premium services. Elon Musk Announces That New X Users To Be Charged ‘Small Fee’ To Post Content on His Social Platform.

According to a report by 9to5Google, YouTube Vanced, a modified version of YouTube that allowed Android users to watch ad-free videos, was shut down. The YouTube Vanced shut down date was March 13, 2022. Now, YouTube is going after other third-party applications, allowing users to block the ads running on the videos. Multiple YouTube Adblockers software, apps and Google extensions are available; however, they might start experiencing problems and show buffering errors soon. By prohibiting these YouTube adblockers, the Google-owned video platform would protect its creators and viewers along with the platform.

