China's Baidu launched ERNIE 4.5 Turbo, ERNIE X1 Turbo and a New Suite of AI Tools for developers to "supercharge" AI innovations. The leading Chinese AI company launched these new innovations during Baidu Create 2025 on April 25, 2025. Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li announced the ERNIE 4.5 Turbo and ERNIE X1 Turbo models and a series of other AI applications and advancements. The company said it would help empower developers to fully embrace MCP (Model Context Protocol). X Parody Account Update: All Parody, Commentary and Fan Accounts Now Required To Display PCF Labels for Transparency To Avoid Confusion.

Baidu Launched New AI Models, Tools During Baidu Create 2025 Event in China

Baidu Launches ERNIE 4.5 Turbo, ERNIE X1 Turbo and New Suite of AI Tools to Empower Developers and Supercharge AI Innovation https://t.co/TguEtvTE1l — Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) April 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)