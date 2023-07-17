



Norway's data protection authority has announced its decision to impose a daily fine of $100,000 on Meta, the parent company of Facebook, due to violations of privacy regulations. The penalties are set to begin on August 4 and serve as a stern response to Meta's failure to address privacy concerns adequately. Meta Layoffs: Employees Slam Mark Zuckerberg After He Refuses To Rule Out Future Firings During Internal Discussion, Say 'You Have Shattered Morale and Confidence'.

Meta Faces Steep Fine

BREAKING: 🇳🇴 Norway's data protection authority will fine Facebook parent-company Meta $100,000 per day, starting from the 4th of August, over the company's privacy breaches. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 17, 2023

