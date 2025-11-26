Microsoft has announced that Copilot will leave WhatsApp from January 15, 2026. The company explained that the decision comes after WhatsApp updated its platform policies regarding LLM chatbots. Due to these changes, Microsoft's AI-powered assistant will not be supported on the Meta-owned messaging app after January 15, 2026. Users who rely on Copilot through WhatsApp are being guided to switch to the Copilot app on mobile, Copilot on Windows, or the web version. In a blog post, Microsoft said, “Since access to Copilot on WhatsApp is unauthenticated, Copilot cannot transfer the chat history on other Copilot surfaces. If you need to retain your conversations, please export them using WhatsApp’s export tools before January 15, 2026.” ‘Grok 4.20 Will Be Much Better’: Elon Musk Hints Major Upgrade As Grok 4.1 Fast Outperforms Other Models; Now Available for Perplexity Pro and MAX Subscribers.

Microsoft Copilot Will End Support on WhatsApp

We are moving! 🚀 On January 15th, 2026, Copilot is leaving WhatsApp. This is due to changes to WhatsApp’s policies around LLM chatbot on the platform. ​ You can keep chatting with Copilot anytime, anywhere, in the Copilot app on mobile, Copilot on Windows or via the web on… pic.twitter.com/rxuCyfKcKn — Microsoft Copilot (@Copilot) November 24, 2025

