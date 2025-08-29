Gemini CLI (command line interface) has been integrated with the Zed code editor. Google said, "Developers can tap into an AI experience that’s as fast and responsive as the editor itself". Gemini CLI is capable of integrating with any toolchain. It is an open-source AI agent developed by Google that incorporates the power of Gemini models into the user's terminal. Gemini CLI is a versatile tool that can help general users and developers. Microsoft AI Announces New 'Copilot Audio Expressions Labs' Project, Launches MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-Preview Models.

Gemini CLI Now Integrated With Zed Code Editor

Gemini CLI is now integrated with Zed, bringing Gemini's models directly into Zed’s Rust-based environment. Developers can tap into an AI experience that’s as fast and responsive as the editor itself → https://t.co/pEyRwkbaqw pic.twitter.com/LDbrRbkYqZ — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) August 28, 2025

